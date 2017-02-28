  • STV
  • MySTV

Two Hatton Garden raiders 'staged similar heist' in 2010

ITV

Terry Perkins and Daniel Jones were described as 'premier league criminals.

Terry Perkins and Daniel Jones are accused of another high-end robbery.
Terry Perkins and Daniel Jones are accused of another high-end robbery. Met Police / PA

Two of the robbers involved in the daring multi-million pound Hatton Garden heist are said to have carried out a 'strikingly similar' high-end robbery just five years earlier.

Terry Perkins, 68, and Daniel Jones, 59, described as "premier league criminals", are alleged to have broken into Chatila jewellers in Old Bond Street on the August bank holiday weekend in 2010.

The men, wearing high-visibility jackets, are said to have gained access to the building before attempting to drill into the safe of a rear office, Southwark Crown Court heard.

They were unable to break the safe, where valuables were kept over holiday periods and which contained more than 50 million US dollars (£40 million) worth of jewellery.

But they did gain access to a ground floor show room, where they are alleged to have stolen £1 million in jewellery and precious stones, prosecutor Philip Evans said.

Perkins, from Enfield, denies one count of burglary at the Mayfair jewellers between August 28 and August 31 2010.

Jones, also from Enfield and a "close associate" of Perkins, pleaded guilty to his role at an earlier hearing ahead of the trial, the jury was told.

The holes drilled to gain access to the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit.
The holes drilled to gain access to the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit. David Parry / PA

Perkins and Jones were part of a gang who carried out "one of the biggest burglaries in English history" when they stole at least £14 million worth of goods from deposit boxes in the basement vault of Hatton Garden between April 3 and April 5 2015, the court heard.

The six members of the gang were jailed for a total of 34 years in March 2016, while a seventh member of the gang, known as Basil, remains on the run.

Both men pleaded guilty to their part in the plot, which prosecutor Mr Evans said bore "striking" similarities to the burglary at Chatila, including the targeting of highly-secure premises over multiple days on a bank holiday weekend and the use of high-visibility clothing as a distraction.

Mr Evans said: "This was, say the prosecution, a premier league crime that required premier league criminals to execute it.

"The Crown say that the evidence relating to a later, highly similar and even more high value burglary demonstrates that Mr Perkins and Mr Jones were indeed two of those premier league criminals who carried out this high-value burglary at Chatila in 2010."

Mr Evans told the jury: "Those similarities, say the prosecution, are not simply explained by coincidence, but because Perkins and Jones were involved in both."

A third man, Charles Matthews, 54, of Virginia Water, Surrey, is also on trial accused of handling stolen goods but is not accused of being involved in the burglary or disposing of valuables from the premises.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.