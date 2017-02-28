E-fit released in search for girl missing since 1981

Briton Katrice Lee disappeared on her second birthday in Paderborn, Germany.

Police released the e-fit image of a suspect in relation to a girl missing since 1981. Operation BUTE / PA Wire

Police investigating the disappearance of a British toddler in Germany more than 35 years ago have released an e-fit image of a suspect who was "seen carrying a child into a green saloon vehicle" at the time.

Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday on November 28, 1981 from a NAAFI shopping complex in Paderborn, Germany, while she was with her mother.

Her father Richard, now living in Hartlepool, was a Sergeant Major in the British Army and stationed in West Germany at the time.

Mr Lee said the first time he saw the image was when it was broadcast on the BBC show Crimewatch on Monday night.

He said he did not recognise the person in the picture, though his face looked familiar.

Mr Lee, who has been critical of the Royal Military Police investigation into Katrice's disappearance, told BBC Tees: "Why are they now releasing a photo-fit image which is 36 years old?

"I scratched my head, why have they sat on this for so long?"

The RMP has appealed for help in identifying the suspect, saying: "An eye witness saw him carrying a child into a green saloon vehicle at the time of Katrice's disappearance."

Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the NAAFI on the morning Katrice disappeared if they have not already spoken to police.

Anyone with information should call the Operation BUTE incident number: 0800 616 888