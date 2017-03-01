TV licence fee to increase for first time since 2010

The annual charge will rise in line with inflation for the next five years.

The fee will go up from April 1. PA

The annual television licence fee will increase to £147 from £145.50 on April 1 this year, the Government has said.

It will be the first time the fee has increased since 2010.

Last year the Government announced that the licence fee would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1, 2017.

You must have a TV Licence if you:

watch or record programmes on a TV, computer or other device as they’re broadcast

download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer - live, catch up or on demand







