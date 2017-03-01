Quorn mince recalled over 'small pieces of metal' fears

FSA said the product can be returned "from where it was bought for a full refund."

The recalled product. Food Standards Agency

Quorn Foods has recalled a batch of its frozen 'Meat Free Mince' over fears it contains "small pieces of metal."

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the affected products, which were only sold at Tesco stores, represents a safety risk and advised customers not to eat them.

They said the 300g packets have a 'best before' date of August 31 2018 and a batch code of 136331.

The affected products were sold at Tesco stores. PA

It is believed some 12,000 packs are being recalled.

No other batches or Quorn Foods products are known to be affected.