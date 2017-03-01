Two jailed after dog buried alive with nail through head

They carried out the 'horrific act' as they believed it would be too expensive to have him put down.

An x-ray of the nail through Scamp's head. RSPCA

Two men have been jailed for four months after a dog was found buried alive in woodlands with a nail through its head.

Terrier Scamp was found under a mound of mud in Kirkleatham Woods near Redcar, North Yorkshire in October last year by a couple out walking.

The animal was later put down by vets to relieve its suffering.

Richard Finch, 60, of Geneva Drive, Redcar, and Michael Heathcock, 59, Ontario Crescent, Redcar, admitted animal cruelty at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The court heard they buried the dog alive after its owner Heathcock became upset when Scamp became blind and incontinent.

Finch suggested the dog be put down - but Heathcock said the vets bill would be too high.

Michael Heathcock (left) and Richard Finch) have been jailed for four months ITV Tyne Tees

Heathcock pleaded guilty to driving a nail into Scamp's skull, as well as failing to provide veterinary care and attention to the dog.

The pair have been banned from keeping animals for life.

Animal rights campaigners were protesting outside the court with banners saying "SOS justice for Scamp."

Campaigners protesting outside Teesside Magistrates Court. ITV News

When the dog was discovered in the woods back in October, the RSPCA described it as an "act of horrific cruelty".