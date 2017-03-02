Flames engulf coach and cause major tailbacks on A1

The blaze broke at around 9.25am on Thursday near Chester-le-Street, County Durham.

The flames engulfed the coach. Twitter/@CDDFRS

Dramatic pictures have been released of a coach fire on a main road.

The blaze broke out on the A1 at around 9.25am on Thursday south of Chester-le-Street, County Durham.

Everyone on board was brought off safely before flames engulfed the vehicle.

Three crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene on the hard shoulder of the north-bound carriageway.

The fire caused lengthy tailbacks on the A1.