Bradley Lowery family reveal more cancer treatment plans

The five-year-old Sunderland fan returned to primary school for a few hours.

Last month the Football Association invited Bradley to be a mascot when England play Lithuania Lowery family

A schoolboy who has captured the hearts of the nation in his battle against terminal cancer has returned to school.

Five-year-old Bradley Lowery, from County Durham, spent a few hours in the classroom at Blackhall Colliery Primary.

Bradley's family say the Sunderland fan had fun with his friends.

It comes after the news in February that doctors discovered Bradley has a new tumour.

Bradley's family took to their Facebook page to post an update on Bradley's condition on Thursday evening.

Bradley's family took to their Facebook page to post an update on Bradley's condition on Thursday evening. Family of Bradley Lowery

In regards to treatment we have been told that the liquid part of his bone marrow is clear but we still waiting for the hard part. The consultant believes we should continue with another two rounds of the antibody/chemo combination as it is unclear if the new tumour grew before the treatment started or through treatment. The family of Bradley Lowery, posting on Facebook

His family added that Bradley is set to go back in hospital on Monday to start the third round of treatment.

They thanked their supporters and said they are "hoping and praying for better news" when he gets rescanned.

They said: "We are not ready to give up."

Bradley with Sunderland's Jermain Defoe PA

Last month the Football Association invited Bradley to be a mascot when England play Lithuania in the World Cup qualifier on the 26th March.

The five-year-old football fan has accepted the chance to step out in front of thousands of England fans at Wembley Stadium.