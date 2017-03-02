Hedgehog recovers after being rolled into 'ball of clay'

Staff at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital named him Cassius Clay after battling ordeal.

A hedgehog is expected to make a full recovery after being rolled into a ball of clay.

Staff at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham, Chichester, received the animal from a concerned member of the public who found the hedgehog covered in dry mud in a garden.

It is understood a dog scared the animal into its natural "defense mode", before rolling it in the wet clay ground.

The mud then dried and lodged in his spines.

The hedgehog was breathing and spent the night in an incubator. Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

Hospital staff and volunteers noticed the hedgehog was breathing, and carefully removed the clay before placing the animal in an incubator overnight.

They later named him Cassius Clay after he fought back from his ordeal.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Park said: "He is now doing well, eating plenty of tinned dog food and expected to make a full recovery.

"The hedgehog shouldn't be with us much longer and will then be released back outside in the wild.

"This story is an important message to walkers that if they see a hedgehog or another wildlife creature in distress to get in touch with your local animal rescue center."