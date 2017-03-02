  • STV
  • MySTV

Hedgehog recovers after being rolled into 'ball of clay'

ITV

Staff at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital named him Cassius Clay after battling ordeal.

The hedgehog was named Cassius Clay after his ordeal.
The hedgehog was named Cassius Clay after his ordeal. Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

A hedgehog is expected to make a full recovery after being rolled into a ball of clay.

Staff at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham, Chichester, received the animal from a concerned member of the public who found the hedgehog covered in dry mud in a garden.

It is understood a dog scared the animal into its natural "defense mode", before rolling it in the wet clay ground.

The mud then dried and lodged in his spines.

The hedgehog was breathing and spent the night in an incubator.
The hedgehog was breathing and spent the night in an incubator. Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

Hospital staff and volunteers noticed the hedgehog was breathing, and carefully removed the clay before placing the animal in an incubator overnight.

They later named him Cassius Clay after he fought back from his ordeal.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Park said: "He is now doing well, eating plenty of tinned dog food and expected to make a full recovery.

"The hedgehog shouldn't be with us much longer and will then be released back outside in the wild.

"This story is an important message to walkers that if they see a hedgehog or another wildlife creature in distress to get in touch with your local animal rescue center."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.