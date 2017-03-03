  • STV
  • MySTV

Police 'let down' family over Cumbria toddler's death

ITV

Cumbria Police has apologised over their handling of the 13-month-old's death in 2012.

A family court judge ruled Poppi died after being sexually assaulted by her father.
A family court judge ruled Poppi died after being sexually assaulted by her father. Family handout

Cumbria Police has apologised over their handling of the death of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington.

A family court judge ruled the toddler was probably sexually assaulted by her father Paul before her death - which he denies.

But police lost crucial evidence, such as the nappy Poppi was wearing when she died, a report found.

The case was then not investigated for nine months - despite there being enough evidence to make an arrest on the day the youngster died in December 2012.

Jerry Graham, Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary, said the findings by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) made for "uncomfortable reading".

"I am absolutely clear that the Constabulary's initial investigation fell well short of the standard that could, and should, have been expected," he added.

"I profoundly regret that we let Poppi and her family down and I offer a heartfelt apology for this."

The report also found that:

  • The scene at the family home was not secured when police arrived on the scene
  • This led to potentially crucial evidence, such as Poppi's last nappy, being lost or not collected by officers
  • The investigation was then delayed while the results of forensic reports came back
  • Samples were not sent for analysis until six months after Poppi's death
  • And no statements were taken from witnesses until almost a year after her death
  • Poppi's parents were not formally interviewed untl August 2013 and their mobile phone and social media accounts were never analysed
  • Then at the toddler's inquest, police gave differing accounts of what they thought had happened to her which contradicted medical experts
  • Initial views that Poppi may have been abused were also not passed onto the local authority as they should have been
  • Two senior officers who could have been found guilty of gross misconduct have since retired so no action can be taken
A second inquest will be held into Poppi's death in May.
A second inquest will be held into Poppi's death in May.

Poppi's death had been shrouded in secrecy with the civil court judgment by Mr Justice Peter Jackson kept private so as not to prejudice any criminal proceedings.

The first inquest into Poppi's death lasted just seven minutes.

A second inquest is due to take place in Kendal, Cumbria in May.

In response to the report, lawyer Fiona McGhie, speaking on behalf of Poppi's mother - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said: "Poppi's mother is understandably deeply concerned by the findings of the IPCC.

"She has anxiously awaited answers as to what happened to Poppi on that fateful day.

"To learn that the actions of senior investigators within Cumbria Constabulary may have contributed to the agonising delays she has endured has left her deeply and profoundly disappointed and distressed.

"She hopes that the long-delayed inquest, now scheduled for May this year, will give her the answers she deserves and allow her to access justice so Poppi can be at peace."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.