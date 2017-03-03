Police 'let down' family over Cumbria toddler's death

Cumbria Police has apologised over their handling of the 13-month-old's death in 2012.

A family court judge ruled Poppi died after being sexually assaulted by her father. Family handout

Cumbria Police has apologised over their handling of the death of 13-month-old Poppi Worthington.

A family court judge ruled the toddler was probably sexually assaulted by her father Paul before her death - which he denies.

But police lost crucial evidence, such as the nappy Poppi was wearing when she died, a report found.

The case was then not investigated for nine months - despite there being enough evidence to make an arrest on the day the youngster died in December 2012.

Jerry Graham, Chief Constable of Cumbria Constabulary, said the findings by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) made for "uncomfortable reading".

"I am absolutely clear that the Constabulary's initial investigation fell well short of the standard that could, and should, have been expected," he added.

"I profoundly regret that we let Poppi and her family down and I offer a heartfelt apology for this."

The report also found that:

The scene at the family home was not secured when police arrived on the scene

This led to potentially crucial evidence, such as Poppi's last nappy, being lost or not collected by officers

The investigation was then delayed while the results of forensic reports came back

Samples were not sent for analysis until six months after Poppi's death

And no statements were taken from witnesses until almost a year after her death

Poppi's parents were not formally interviewed untl August 2013 and their mobile phone and social media accounts were never analysed

Then at the toddler's inquest, police gave differing accounts of what they thought had happened to her which contradicted medical experts

Initial views that Poppi may have been abused were also not passed onto the local authority as they should have been

Two senior officers who could have been found guilty of gross misconduct have since retired so no action can be taken

A second inquest will be held into Poppi's death in May.

Poppi's death had been shrouded in secrecy with the civil court judgment by Mr Justice Peter Jackson kept private so as not to prejudice any criminal proceedings.

The first inquest into Poppi's death lasted just seven minutes.

In response to the report, lawyer Fiona McGhie, speaking on behalf of Poppi's mother - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said: "Poppi's mother is understandably deeply concerned by the findings of the IPCC.

"She has anxiously awaited answers as to what happened to Poppi on that fateful day.

"To learn that the actions of senior investigators within Cumbria Constabulary may have contributed to the agonising delays she has endured has left her deeply and profoundly disappointed and distressed.

"She hopes that the long-delayed inquest, now scheduled for May this year, will give her the answers she deserves and allow her to access justice so Poppi can be at peace."