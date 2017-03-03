Fernando Torres 'conscious and stable' after head knock

Atletico striker crashed to the ground after colliding with a Deportivo player.

Torres before his injury. GTRES/GTRES/PA Images

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is "stable and conscious" after suffering a head injury in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo on Thursday night.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea frontman collided with Depor substitute Alex Bergantinos as they both went to head the ball in the 85th minute of the league contest at the Riazor.

He then crashed heavily to the turf and appeared to be knocked unconscious before being taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Torres is carried off the pitch on a stretcher. GTRES/GTRES/PA Images

A statement from Atletico confirmed the 32-year-old was OK after undergoing tests.

It added he was now "stable, conscious and lucid" after being rushed to hospital where he will spend the night for observation.

Atletico boss Simeone said in his post-match press conference he was worried the noise they heard when Torres went down was his neck at first.

"They are unfortunate situations that happen in matches and we're hoping for the best for Fernando."

Torres later tweeted his thanks to well wishers saying: "It was just a scare. I hope to return soon!"