No significant findings at double killer's Wiltshire home

ITV

Police say it is a 'distinct possibility' Christopher Halliwell has more victims.

Police suspect Halliwell may have carried out other killings.
Police suspect Halliwell may have carried out other killings.

Searches at the home of a convicted double murderer who police believe may have also carried out other killings have ended without finding any items of "significant interest".

Christopher Halliwell, 53, of Swindon, Wiltshire, murdered Becky Godden, 20, in January 2003 and Sian O'Callaghan, 22, in March 2011.

He was handed a rare whole-life order - meaning he will never be released - for the murder of Miss Godden after a trial in Bristol in 2016. 

He was already serving a life sentence at the time for the murder of Miss O'Callaghan, whom he abducted as she walked home after a night out.

Detectives believe there is a "distinct possibility" that Halliwell was a serial killer who may be linked to other unsolved cases.

Becky Godden was killed by Halliwell in 2003.
Becky Godden was killed by Halliwell in 2003.

Police have carried out an extensive search of the killer's former home as well as nearby gardens and garages but have found no fresh evidence.

We have meticulously explored the intelligence provided to us and have not discovered any items of significant interest as a result of the search activity undertaken. As previously mentioned, this activity was carried out following intelligence received as part of an ongoing investigation by the Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team. This investigation will continue,therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.
Detective Chief Inspector Jeremy Carter
Halliwell abducted and killed Sian O'Callaghan.
Halliwell abducted and killed Sian O'Callaghan.

Halliwell was initially arrested over the killing of Miss O'Callaghan, whose body he dumped in Uffington, Oxfordshire.

He then confessed to killing another woman, a prostitute he had picked up from Swindon, had sex with and strangled in January 2003, and led police to her body.

Last year, it emerged that the murderer had spoken of his desire to become a serial killer in 1985.

In a phone call from prison, he allegedly claimed that officers wished to interview him about eight murders.

Police have also said that the eight-year gap between the two killings is unusual and suggests that there may have been more victims.

