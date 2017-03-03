Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Germany and Poland tour
The royal couple will visit the two countries in July at Foreign Office's request.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make an official visit to Poland and Germany, Kensington Palace has announced.
William and Kate will tour the two European countries in July this year at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
The royal couple are already planning to visit the continent with a two-day trip to Paris scheduled for later this month.