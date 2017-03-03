London couple's legal bid to keep life support for baby

Specialists believe further treatment will prolong Charlie Gard's suffering.

Seven-month-old Charlie Gard suffers from a rare genetic condition. PA

A High Court judge is set to decide whether a doctors should stop fighting to save a baby with a rare and severe genetic condition.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital want withdraw life support for seven-month-old Charlie Gard as they believe that further treatment would unnecessarily prolonging his suffering.

That is opposed by his parents Chris Gard, 32, a postman, and his 31-year-old partner Connie Yates.

The London couple are fundraising to take their son to America to undergo treatment which they hope could offer him a chance to live.

Charlie Gard with his parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates. PA

Charlie's parents want to take him for America. PA

The judge heard that Charlie, who was born on August 4 2016, had a form of mitochondrial disease - a condition which causes progressive muscle weakness.

Katie Gollop QC, for the hospital, said that doctors felt "every day that passes is a day that is not in the child's best interests."

Barrister Sophia Roper, who represents Charlie's parents, told the judge: "His parents believe that he is in much better shape than the hospital does."

The judge, Mr Justice Francis offered him sympathy to the parents in the "most tragic" case at a preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He said everyone involved had Charlie's best interests at heart.

Mr Justice Francis said issues would be fully analysed at a hearing in early April.

He said everyone involved could be named because information about the case had emerged prior to the hearing.