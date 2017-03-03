Elderly driver killed girl, three, as she crossed road

John Place caused death of Poppy-Arabella Clarke by dangerous driving in West Midlands.

John Place pleaded guilty in court today PA

A 72-year-old driver has admitted killing a three-year-old girl as she crossed the road with her mother.

John Place admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of Poppy-Arabella Clarke at Birmingham Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to her mother.

The girl's parents described their daughter as "the brightest, kindest,most caring" little girl, who was "simply a joy to be around."

Poppy Clarke Slater and Gordon Solicitors

The couple said they are now unable to have any more children, which made them "thankful for every second we had with her".

They said Place had so far shown them no remorse and called for him to be given a sentence that reflects their "unbearable pain."

Poppy Clarke Slater and Gordon Solicitors

The pensioner hit them both as they crossed Chester Road in Sutton Coldfield, in July last year.