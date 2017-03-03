  • STV
Toddler's aunt slams police for 'farcical' investigation

ITV

She says police "ruined the life" of girl's father who was labelled an 'abuser'.

A family judge said Poppi Worthington had probably been abused by her father Paul
A family judge said Poppi Worthington had probably been abused by her father Paul

Police have "ruined the life" of toddler Poppi Worthington's father by allowing him to become labelled an "abuser", the child's aunt has claimed.

Tracy Worthington, whose brother Paul denies abusing his 13-month-old child prior to her death, criticised police for what she said was a "farcical" investigation.

She spoke to ITV News following a scathing report by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) into the police inquiry into the young girl's death.

This highlighted a series of failings by officers in the case which meant Poppi's death might never be solved.

Among those failings was evidence being "lost" or not collected in the first place, as well as long delays in taking statements.

Poppi Worthington died aged 13 months
Poppi Worthington died aged 13 months

Tracy told ITV News this had prevented her brother from being able to defend himself.

He's been accused of something he hasn't done. And to prove his innocence, he needed that evidence. But it's lost, so how can he prove he hasn't done it? What is he supposed to do? How can you lose evidence? How can you bungle something so important up like that? They've ruined Paul's life. He's lost his kids over this and he hasn't done anything wrong.
Tracy Worthington, Poppi's aunt

A family court judge ruled that Poppi's father had probably sexually assaulted her before her death, which he and his family have always denied.

The conclusion prompted an IPCC review of Cumbria Police's handling of the case. The report, drawn up in 2015, has only just been made public after the Crown Prosecution Service decided there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

Tracy told ITV News she hoped a new inquest ordered to begin in May would bring evidence to light which would clear her brother's name.

This, she said, includes taking note of the conflicting medical evidence. While one senior pathologist raised concerns that Poppi's injuries may have been caused by a "penetrative sexual assault", others have disagreed.

One alternative theory is that her internal injuries may have been caused by serious constipation.

Tracy said the fact nobody had admitted fault was "a joke".

Nobody is taking responsibility for it. They're just blaming each other, squabbling. Come on, stop messing around, stop arguing between yourselves. 'He did, she did, I did'. Take some responsibility. Stand up. Admit you've done wrong. It's farcical.
Tracy Worthington, Poppi's aunt

