Boy 'dies from suspected allergic reaction' at school
Emergency services called to a school in Birmingham following reports a pupil had collapsed.
An investigation has been launched after a nine-year-old boy from Birmingham died from a suspected allergic reaction.
Emergency services were called to the Al Hijrah School in Burbidge Road in Bordesley Green at 2.20pm on Friday 3 March, following reports a pupil had collapsed.
The boy was taken to Heartlands Hospital, where he later died.
A post mortem will take place and the child's family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police are working with the school and Birmingham City Council to establish the circumstances around his death.
Colin Diamond, Executive Director for Education at Birmingham City Council said:
We were so sorry to hear about this tragic death and our thoughts are with his family and friends. We know the school is doing all it can to support the family through this terrible time and we are working with the school and police as they continue to look into the circumstances.Colin Diamond, Executive Director for Education at Birmingham City Council