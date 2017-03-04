Boy 'dies from suspected allergic reaction' at school

Emergency services called to a school in Birmingham following reports a pupil had collapsed.

Emergency services were called to the Al Hijrah School in Burbidge Road in Bordesley Green. ITV News Central

An investigation has been launched after a nine-year-old boy from Birmingham died from a suspected allergic reaction.

Emergency services were called to the Al Hijrah School in Burbidge Road in Bordesley Green at 2.20pm on Friday 3 March, following reports a pupil had collapsed.

The boy was taken to Heartlands Hospital, where he later died.

A post mortem will take place and the child's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are working with the school and Birmingham City Council to establish the circumstances around his death.

Colin Diamond, Executive Director for Education at Birmingham City Council said: