Remains of an infant child are discovered in Kent

Police have appealed for information and said any details would be treated 'in a sensitive way'.

The remains of an infant have been found in Kent, police have said.

Police said the body was discovered in Broadway, Sheerness, at 12.48pm on Saturday.

The age and identity of the child is not known, and the cause of death has also yet to be established.

A police spokesman appealed to anyone with information about the remains to contact them on 101.

"Those that do come forward should know that the information will be handled in a sensitive way," the spokesman said.