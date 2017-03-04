Man charged with murder following two-year-old's death

The child was found unresponsive by paramedics at a house in Birkenhead, Wirral, on Wednesday.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old boy.

A woman was also charged in connection with the young child's death in Wirral.

Paramedics were called to the home in Woodville Road at about 2.30pm and carried out CPR on the child but he was later pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Craig Smith, 28, from Woodville Road, Birkenhead, has been charged with murder and two counts of child neglect.

"Ashley Willet, 24, from Woodville Road, Birkenhead, has been charged with causing/allowing a child to suffer physical harm and two counts of child neglect.

"Both have been remanded in custody to appeal at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Monday 6 March."