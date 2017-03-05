Woman raped after being forced into car with her toddler

The woman's ordeal lasted for up to seven hours in Redcar

Police investigations continuing at Redcar beach. ITV News

Police are investigating the rape of a woman who was forced into a car together with her toddler in an ordeal lasting up to seven hours.

The woman was with her child on the seafront near the boating lake in Redcar when a dark-coloured saloon car drove towards them at some point between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Friday, Cleveland Police said.

Two men got out of the vehicle and the woman and child were forced into the rear of the car, after which they was driven to Longbeck Lane in Yearby, where the woman was raped.

She was finally let go between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, when she and her child were forced out of the vehicle on Kirkleatham Lane, near turn off for Kirkleatham Museum.

They ran across the road and towards the wooded area.

Police have said the woman may have known her attacker, but have urged residents in the area to be vigilant.

Longbeck Lane, Yearby, where the attack took place. ITV News

This has been a very traumatic ordeal for the victim and her child. Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare and this is an isolated incident. > There are a team of detectives working on this investigation and we have increased patrols in the local area. > Although we are investigating that theattackers may have known the victim, as a precaution, I would encourage anyonein the local area to be extra vigilant. > Neighbourhood officers are patrolling the area and anyone who may have information is urged to speak to an officer, or call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers. Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King

The first suspect, who was driving the vehicle, is described as a white male, aged in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5ft 7" to 5ft 10" tall, with short, brown hair, of large build with the word "love" tattooed across his knuckles.

The second suspect, the passenger in the car, is described as a white male, aged in his early twenties, around 5ft5" to 5ft 6" tall, of medium build, clean shaven and with brown hair. He had a local accent.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who may have seen two men in a dark saloon in the area around the time of the incident on the sea front on Friday or anyone who may have seen the men or the vehicle in Yearby the same day.

They would also appeal to any witnesses who may have seen a woman and child in a distressed state in the area of Kirkleatham Lane on Friday evening.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111