Man charged with murder of elderly woman at allotment

A 40 year old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman at an allotment in north-west London, Scotland Yard said.

Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, was found dead in a lock-up store at the allotment in Colindale where she was secretary on Tuesday.

Rahim Mohammadi of Goldsmith Row, east London, will appear in custody on Monday March 6 at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.