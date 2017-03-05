Pair badly injured in fall over Brecon Beacons waterfall

Man and women left seriously injured in gorge in Powys, Wales.

The mountain rescue team found the pair at the bottom in a gorge Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team

A man and women are seriously injured after being washed over the top of a waterfall in the Brecon Beacons.

It took the rescue team more than four hours to airlift the pair, who are in their 20s, from the bottom of an "inaccessible" gorge near Ystradfellte in Powys, Wales.

The hikers were rescued by teams from the Central Beacons and Brecon Mountain Rescue Teams before being airlifted to a waiting ambulance before being taken to hospital.

"At around 11:30 this morning, the team was called by Dyfed Powys Police. Two people had been swept over Sgwd Isaf Clun-gwyn waterfall and were severely injured," the Mountain Rescue Team said.

The pair fell 20-30ft and the injuries are "quite severe".

Two other hikers from the group were suffering from hypothermia.

It is understood the two had been walking in a party of four people when the women went into the river some distance from the waterfall, and the man was washed along as he tried to rescue her.

Two others in the group walked to an ambulance suffering hypothermia.