  • STV
  • MySTV

Mediterranean diet 'can reduce cancer risk by 40%'

ITV

The diet can reduce the risk of a deadly form of breast cancer, study has found.

Around 11,400 women die from breast cancer in the UK every year.
Around 11,400 women die from breast cancer in the UK every year. PA

A Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of a deadly form of breast cancer by 40%, a study has found.

Scientists monitored more than 62,000 women over a period of 20 years to see how their breast cancer risk was affected by what they ate.

Those who adhered most closely to a Mediterranean diet rich in plant protein, fish and olive oil were 40% less likely to develop ER-negative breast cancer than women who adopted the diet the least.

This form of the disease, which is not stimulated by the hormone oestrogen, is often harder to treat than hormone-sensitive cancer and more likely to prove fatal.

Each year more than 55,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer, 30% of whom have ER-negative cancers. Around 11,400 women die from breast cancer in the UK every year.

A typical Mediterranean diet includes high intakes of plant-based proteins such as nuts, lentils and beans, whole grains, fish and "healthy" monounsaturated fats such as olive oil.

Consumption of refined grain foods such as white bread or white rice, red meat and sweets is kept to a minimum.

Professor Piet van den Brandt, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, who led the study published in the International Journal of Cancer, said: "Our research can help to shine a light on how dietary patterns can affect our cancer risk.

Each year more than 55,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer
Each year more than 55,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer PA

"We found a strong link between the Mediterranean diet and reduced oestrogen-receptor negative breast cancer risk among post-menopausal women, even in a non-Mediterranean population.

"This type of breast cancer usually has a worse prognosis than other types of breast cancer".

Alcohol, which normally forms part of a traditional Mediterranean diet, was excluded from the study because of its known links to breast cancer.

Previous findings have shown that almost 12,000 cases of breast cancer could be prevented in the UK each year if alcohol consumption ceased.

Dr Panagiota Mitrou, director of research funding at the charity World Cancer Research Fund, which funded the new research, said: "This important study showed that following a dietary pattern like the Mediterranean diet, could help reduce breast cancer risk - particularly the subtype with a poorer prognosis.

"With breast cancer being so common in the UK, prevention is key if we want to see a decrease in the number of women developing the disease."We would welcome further research that helps us better understand the risk factors for the different breast cancer subtypes."

Following a Mediterranean diet only had a weak non-significant effect on the risk of hormone-sensitive ER-positive breast cancer, the study found.

Emma Pennery, clinical director of the charity Breast Cancer Care, said: "The news that a Mediterranean diet may be able to cut the risk of a certain type of breast cancer by up to 40% is intriguing.

"Breast cancer isn't just one disease - not all types have the same triggers and this study unpicks these complexities."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.