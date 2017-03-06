  • STV
Security services foil 13 terror attacks in four years

Senior counter-terrorism officer said more than 500 live investigations are ongoing.

Security services have thwarted 13 potential terrorist attacks on the UK in less than four years, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer has revealed.

Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said security services are running more than 500 live investigations at any time.

He disclosed the figures as he launched a major appeal for the public to report any suspicions and act on their instincts, saying their help is critical to foiling atrocities.

The Metropolitan Police officer told the Press Association that since June 2013, police and intelligence agencies have disrupted 13 terrorist attack plots.

The figure is one higher than the last tally given in October.

Information from members of the public has contributed to stopping some of those attacks, while figures show it has assisted counter-terrorism police in a third of the most high-risk investigations.

Describing the contribution as "extraordinary", Mr Rowley said: "Some of that information is a change in someone's behaviour, some of that's about suspicious activity.

"Sometimes that public information has actually started an investigation. Other times it's part way through and it corroborates some things or adds to things we already know.

"The public are making a great contribution which is critical to us all working together to protect ourselves from terrorism."

Despite foiling a string of plots since the murder of Lee Rigby in May 2013, the senior officer stressed that the threat continues to be severe while authorities have some big operational challenges.

Investigators have been making arrests at a rate of close to one a day on average since 2014.

The official threat level for international terrorism has stood at severe - meaning an attack is "highly likely" - for more than two years.

Mr Rowley said that "tempo" of activity continues. He identified a host of challenges including encrypted communication methods, propaganda and the range of possible attack methods.

"Now we worry about everything from fairly simple attacks with knives or using vehicles all the way through to the more complex firearms attacks," he said.

"All of that means that our job remains difficult. We've got over 500 investigations at any one stage."

In that context, the flow of information from the public to build intelligence on individuals or groups plotting attacks is seen as more important than ever.

In the year to March, the anti-terrorist hotline received more than twice the number of calls on the previous 12 months, with 22,000 people making contact.

Mr Rowley said: "Even though the public are doing a great job, we want more help."

A poll of more than 2,000 adults found that most respondents believed it was important for communities to work with police to defeat terrorism.

However, a quarter of those surveyed said they might not report their suspicions because of fears over wasting police time and almost two in five were unsure about what suspicious behaviour might look like.

Security minister Ben Wallace welcomed the campaign, saying: "The horror of recent terrorist attacks in Europe and beyond is a shocking reminder of the threat we all face."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.