Peugeot agrees deal with General Motors to buy Vauxhall

The £1.9bn deal, will see PSA become Europe's second largest carmaker.

. PA

Peugeot-owner PSA Group has agreed a deal with General Motors to buy Opel and Vauxhall.

The £1.9 billion deal was announced ahead of a press conference in Paris on Monday and will see PSA become Europe's No. 2 carmaker after Volkswagen.

Concerns were raised about Vauxhall's 35,000-strong UK workforce - made up of staff across manufacturing plants in Ellesmere Port, Luton, and the supply chain - in the run up to the deal.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares has promised to keep existing GM commitments to workers.