Floyd Mayweather car gutted in Birmingham fire attack

Floyd Mayweather was in Birmingham for a meet-and-greet. PA

A car linked to boxer Floyd Mayweather was gutted during an arson attack in Birmingham on Sunday morning.

The "Money Team" vehicle, part of Mayweather's entourage for a UK tour, was set alight and damaged beyond repair.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage following the incident, which took place outside the Park Regis Hotel in Broad Street in the early hours of Sunday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said no-one was injured in the fire.

The incident took place outside a hotel in Birmingham. Google

Offenders smashed the window of the vehicle, a people carrier, before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight. Inquiries into the fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle belonging to a guest, are currently ongoing and police are examining CCTV from the area. West Midlands Police

Michigan-born Mayweather attended a meet-and-greet event at Birmingham's International Convention Centre on Saturday as part of his 2017 Undefeated Tour.