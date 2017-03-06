Cumbrian zoo denied new licence over animal deaths

Sarah McLay was also killed by a tiger at South Lakes Safari Zoo in 2013.

Danny Lawson/PA

A zoo where almost 500 animals died within the space of just four years has been denied a new licence.

South Lakes Safari Zoo in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, had its application rejected by Councillors in Barrow on Monday after inspectors warned there was a risk "animals may escape and harm the public" if a new licence was granted.

Inspectors also told the deciding committee that having visited the tourist attraction in January they were "dismayed by the obvious deficiencies in the accommodation, the overcrowding and the lack of proper welfare and husbandry".

Chairman of the committee Tony Callister said the decision to deny the licence had been unanimous.

Zoo founder David Gill now has 28 days to lodge an appeal.