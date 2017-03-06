Pensioner, 79, re-arrested over 1965 schoolgirl murder

Man has been re-arrested over the murder which happened 51 years ago.

Elsie Frost Family photo

A 79-year-old pensioner has been re-arrested over the murder of a schoolgirl which happened 51 years ago.

Elsie Frost, aged 14, was stabbed to death in a tunnel beneath a railway line in Wakefield in October 1965.

The police investigation into her death was re-opened last year.

The Towpath near to where Elsie was murdered

Following continued inquiries detectives have now re-arrested a 79-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.

He is also being questioned over an unconnected kidnap and rape which happened in 1972.

He has been taken to a police station in the Thames Valley area.