Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to begin tour in Romania

The royal couple will visit at least five countries as part of 'Brexit' trip.

The Duchess and Prince of Wales will visit several European countries on their tour PA

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge will pay a visit to Romania, Italy and the Holy See, and Austria, as part of a European tour, to illustrate Britain's 'soft power'.

William and Kate will also attend the Six Nations rugby game in Paris next week, as well as visiting Germany and Poland.

The Royal Household has released more details of the European tour, with the tour beginning in Romania.

The couple will begin in Bucharest and visit the surrounding area at the end of March. The Prince has only been to Romania once before.

They will then go to Italy and undertake engagements there and in the Holy See, for the Prince's third visit and the Duchess's second.

The royals will then visit Vienna at the beginning of April, which will be the Prince's fourth visit to the country, and the first visit for the Duchess.