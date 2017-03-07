Ex-Crewe coach faces new child sexual offence charges
Barry Bennell has been accused of eight further counts of non-recent abuse.
Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with eight further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse.
The alleged incidents relate to two different victims between 1980 and 1987.
Ex-Crewe Alexandra staff member Bennell, 63, was formally charged by Cheshire Police on Tuesday.
He faces three counts of indecent assault - one on a boy under 16 and two on a boy under 14 - as well as four other charges.
Bennell will appear at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on March 13.