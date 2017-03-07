Two fight for lives after hospital crash in Manchester

A driver in his 80s is believed to have ploughed into a group of pedestrians.

Two people are being treated for life-threatening injuries ITV News/Natalie Wright

Two people are in life-threatening conditions after being knocked down by a vehicle in a hospital car park.

An elderly driver is believed to have ploughed into a group of pedestrians at Withington Hospital, Manchester on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that two women had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The pair were transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary following the incident at approximately 2pm.

A GMP spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2.05pm officers were called to reports of a serious collision between a car and a number of pedestrians on a car park at Withington Hospital.

"Two women have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Officers said the driver, a man in his 80s, remained at the scene and co-operating with police.