  • STV
  • MySTV

Man who raped and murdered partner 'wanted to kill her'

ITV

Miklos Verebes was found covered in blood as he stood over Melinda Korosi in Cumbria.

Miklos Verebes raped and murdered Melinda Korosi (right)
Miklos Verebes raped and murdered Melinda Korosi (right) Cumbria Police/Facebook

A man has been jailed for life after raping and murdering the mother of his two children.

Miklos Verebes, 29, was found covered in blood as he stood over the lifeless body of his ex partner Melinda Korosi, 33, on 15 September.

Neighbours saw Verebes climb through Ms Korosi's window before launching the brutal attack using a rock broken in two to form a sharp edge to stab her in the neck.

He told police as they arrived: "It's too late. She's dead."

When arrested, Verebes told officers: "I know what I did. I wanted to kill her."

But he went on to deny murder, claiming a knife-wielding stranger had killed Ms Korosi.

Outside Ms Korosi's home
Outside Ms Korosi's home ITV Border

Days before the murder, Ms Korosi, originally from Hungary, had told police that Verebes raped her on multiple occasions and she was judged to be at very high risk of domestic abuse.

She said "he would pull my hair, he would slap me, he would try to strangle me" and said he had raped her on a number of occasions.

Ms Korosi added: "Most of the time I just didn't have the power, the force to fight him off.

"During the years I tried so many times to literally walk away. I didn't want somebody who hurts me all the time."

The jury of seven men and five women unanimously found him guilty of murder and three counts of raping Ms Korosi between 2012 and 2016. He must serve a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Ms Korosi's father said in a statement: "If a mother walking her child walks down the street across from me, I have tears in my eyes, I have a very deep pain in my heart, I see Melinda but it's not her.

"Someone ruined a very promising family - someone took the child from the parents, the parent from the children, and caused the loss of a person who was promising and valuable to the world."

Police at the scene where Ms Korosi was murdered
Police at the scene where Ms Korosi was murdered ITV Border

Her mother added: "I always loved her with my whole heart. She was a smart, dutiful, easy going, quiet good little girl, who did very well in school, she went to music school and choir, she learnt to play the violin, she chose a good grammar school, which was the basis for her study at university.

"She liked to make friends and travel. It is very difficult to accept that she is no more, I can never embrace her again and I cannot help her achieve her goals."

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Ch Insp David Pattinson from Cumbria Police said it was a brutal and horrific murder.

He said: "Melinda Korosi was a quiet and unassuming member of the local community. She had a kind nature which was evident by the support shown by those who knew Melinda following her death."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.