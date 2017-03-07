Man who raped and murdered partner 'wanted to kill her'

Miklos Verebes was found covered in blood as he stood over Melinda Korosi in Cumbria.

Miklos Verebes raped and murdered Melinda Korosi (right) Cumbria Police/Facebook

A man has been jailed for life after raping and murdering the mother of his two children.

Miklos Verebes, 29, was found covered in blood as he stood over the lifeless body of his ex partner Melinda Korosi, 33, on 15 September.

Neighbours saw Verebes climb through Ms Korosi's window before launching the brutal attack using a rock broken in two to form a sharp edge to stab her in the neck.

He told police as they arrived: "It's too late. She's dead."

When arrested, Verebes told officers: "I know what I did. I wanted to kill her."

But he went on to deny murder, claiming a knife-wielding stranger had killed Ms Korosi.

Outside Ms Korosi's home ITV Border

Days before the murder, Ms Korosi, originally from Hungary, had told police that Verebes raped her on multiple occasions and she was judged to be at very high risk of domestic abuse.

She said "he would pull my hair, he would slap me, he would try to strangle me" and said he had raped her on a number of occasions.

Ms Korosi added: "Most of the time I just didn't have the power, the force to fight him off.

"During the years I tried so many times to literally walk away. I didn't want somebody who hurts me all the time."

The jury of seven men and five women unanimously found him guilty of murder and three counts of raping Ms Korosi between 2012 and 2016. He must serve a minimum of 28 years in prison.

Ms Korosi's father said in a statement: "If a mother walking her child walks down the street across from me, I have tears in my eyes, I have a very deep pain in my heart, I see Melinda but it's not her.

"Someone ruined a very promising family - someone took the child from the parents, the parent from the children, and caused the loss of a person who was promising and valuable to the world."

Police at the scene where Ms Korosi was murdered ITV Border

Her mother added: "I always loved her with my whole heart. She was a smart, dutiful, easy going, quiet good little girl, who did very well in school, she went to music school and choir, she learnt to play the violin, she chose a good grammar school, which was the basis for her study at university.

"She liked to make friends and travel. It is very difficult to accept that she is no more, I can never embrace her again and I cannot help her achieve her goals."

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Ch Insp David Pattinson from Cumbria Police said it was a brutal and horrific murder.

He said: "Melinda Korosi was a quiet and unassuming member of the local community. She had a kind nature which was evident by the support shown by those who knew Melinda following her death."