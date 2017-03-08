Teenager may have died from allergic reaction in Bath

Chloe Gilbert, 15, collapsed in a shopping centre in the city on Sunday.

Chloe Gilbert died on Sunday. Avon and Somerset Police/PA

A "beautiful and talented" teenage girl who died after collapsing in a shopping centre may have suffered an allergic reaction, her family have said.

Chloe Gilbert, 15, fell ill at the Southgate shopping centre in Bath, Somerset, just before 3pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene but Chloe, from Seend, Wiltshire, died a short time later.

Paying tribute to Chloe, her family said: "Our whole family and so many of Chloe's friends have been left devastated at this sudden and tragic event.

"Chloe was diagnosed from an early age with an allergy to dairy products.

"The cause of Chloe's death has yet to be ascertained; however, we believe it may have been as a result to something Chloe had eaten.

"We urge anyone who has an allergy to seek immediate medical assistance if they believe they are suffering any form of reaction."