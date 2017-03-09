  • STV
Queen to unveil new Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial

National memorial dedicated to Armed Forces as well as civilians who served there.

The memorial is dedicated to military personnel as well as civilians who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A national memorial dedicated to the Armed Forces and civilians who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will be unveiled by the Queen today.

The sculpture is by Paul Day who also designed the nearby Battle of Britain Monument and will be unveiled in Victoria Embankment Gardens following a ceremony.

Prime Minister Theresa May, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and senior figures from the Cabinet will attend the ceremony in Horse Guards Parade.

Around 2,500 invited guests, including representatives of veterans, serving military, bereaved families, charity workers, civil servants and politicians, will also attend the military Drumhead Service.

Paul Day also created The Battle of Britain Memorial bronze monument.
However, some military widows have criticised organisers for failing to inform them about the major event or offer invites to all the bereaved families.

The number of British forces personnel and MoD civilians who died while serving in Afghanistan is 456, for the Iraq conflict it was 179, and the Gulf War 47, according to figures from the Ministry of Defence.

Lord Stirrup, chairman of the memorial project's board of trustees, was head of the Armed Forces in his role as chief of defence staff from 2006-10.

He said: "Literally hundreds of thousands of British military personnel and UK civilian citizens served this country in all sorts of various ways in support of those campaigns and we felt that it was extremely important that the way they had conducted themselves, carried out their duties and the service they had given to the nation was honoured and commemorated.

"So the memorial is exactly that, it's to commemorate duty and service, it's not about the campaigns themselves per se, it's about those principles which are important in any civilised society and have always been an integral part of who and what we regard ourselves to be as a nation", he added.

