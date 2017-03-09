Up-for-sale Co-op bank reveals losses of £477m for 2016

Co-operative Bank said it was 'pleased with the interest' from potential bidders.

PA

The up-for-sale Co-operative Bank has posted losses of £477.1 million for 2016 as it continues to be hit by "legacy issues" of the past and rock-bottom interest rates.

The struggling lender announced last month that it was putting itself up for sale, four years after it nearly collapsed.

However the bank, which has around four million customers, said it was "pleased with the interest" from potential bidders so far.