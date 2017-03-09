Abstract artist Sir Howard Hodgkin dies at age of 84

The Tate Gallery described him as 'one of the greatest artists of his generation'.

Pictured in 2000, Sir Howard Hodgkin shows one of his paintings to schoolchildren PA

Artist Sir Howard Hodgkin, famed for his abstract works, has died at the age of 84, the Tate Gallery has said.

The artist and printmaker - born Gordon Howard Eliot Hodgkin - is said to have died peacefully at a hospital in London.

Announcing the news on social media, the Tate described him as "one of the greatest artists of his generation."

A former Eton College student, he went on to study at the Camberwell Art School and the Bath Academy of Art in Corsham.

His first solo show was held in London in 1962. From there, he went on to win the Turner Prize in 1985.

He was knighted in 1992.