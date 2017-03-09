Ex-football coach faces another four child abuse charges

Barry Bennell will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Former football coach Barry Bennell faces four more charges. PA

Former professional football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with four historical counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 11 to 12 years.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges relate to one complainant and the alleged offences took place between 1981 and 1982.

Bennell, 63, now faces a total of 20 charges in relation to non-recent child sexual abuse following an investigation by Cheshire Police.

He will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Monday 13 March in relation to these charges.