Murderer's 'mad one' during protest at Strangeways jail

Stuart Horner staged a two-day rooftop protest which caused £1m of damage.

Horner on top of the prison roof PA

A murderer who staged a two-day rooftop protest at Strangeways prison causing £1million worth of damage has had nine years added to his sentence.

Stuart Horner, already serving a life sentence for killing his uncle with a shotgun, was found guilty of criminal damage during the standoff.

He was also sentenced to an additional 12 months for affray after a number of prison staff were injured during his protest. His sentences will run concurrently.

Police were called to HMP Manchester shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday 13 September 2015 after Horner clambered up the 18ft wall of the prison's secure exercise yard.

Horner stripped down to his underwear and pulled up metal roof trusses to attack windows and CCTV cameras.

Horner was found guilty of criminal damage and affray Greater Manchester Police

He eventually came down on a cherrypicker after being lured with pizza.

The Manchester Evening News quoted him as shouting: "I've proved my point. I've got a 12 inch pizza and a can of coke.

"I've done what I wanted. I've had a mad one."

Detective Inspector Ian Fields said: "Horner caused almost £1million worth of damage to HMP Manchester, this is bad enough but people were also hurt during his protest.

"Today's sentence reflects how seriously incidents like this are taken. I hope this goes some way to show that hurting people and causing damage is not the way to get your voice heard."