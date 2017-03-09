  • STV
  • MySTV

Murderer's 'mad one' during protest at Strangeways jail

ITV

Stuart Horner staged a two-day rooftop protest which caused £1m of damage.

Horner on top of the prison roof
Horner on top of the prison roof PA

A murderer who staged a two-day rooftop protest at Strangeways prison causing £1million worth of damage has had nine years added to his sentence.

Stuart Horner, already serving a life sentence for killing his uncle with a shotgun, was found guilty of criminal damage during the standoff.

He was also sentenced to an additional 12 months for affray after a number of prison staff were injured during his protest. His sentences will run concurrently.

Police were called to HMP Manchester shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday 13 September 2015 after Horner clambered up the 18ft wall of the prison's secure exercise yard.

Horner stripped down to his underwear and pulled up metal roof trusses to attack windows and CCTV cameras.

Horner was found guilty of criminal damage and affray
Horner was found guilty of criminal damage and affray Greater Manchester Police

He eventually came down on a cherrypicker after being lured with pizza.

The Manchester Evening News quoted him as shouting: "I've proved my point. I've got a 12 inch pizza and a can of coke.

"I've done what I wanted. I've had a mad one."

Detective Inspector Ian Fields said: "Horner caused almost £1million worth of damage to HMP Manchester, this is bad enough but people were also hurt during his protest.

"Today's sentence reflects how seriously incidents like this are taken. I hope this goes some way to show that hurting people and causing damage is not the way to get your voice heard."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.