Thousands of bridges 'unable to cope with lorry weight'

New study revealed many English structures under programmes of increased monitoring.

A historic bridge in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, was closed for months after it was damaged by a lorry. Google Street View

A new study has revealed there are thousands of bridges across the UK that are unable to support the heaviest lorries.

The RAC Foundation found that 3,203 bridges in Britain are not fit to support the heaviest lorries which can weigh up to 44 tonnes.

Many of the structures have weight restrictions in place and others are under programmes of increased monitoring or managed decline.

The number of substandard bridges has increased by 35% over the past two years, the analysis revealed.

The reasons some of the bridges are substandard is due to the fact they were built to earlier design standards, while others have deteriorated through age and use.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "In the face of growing traffic volumes and ageing infrastructure the danger is that without an adequate long-term funding settlement we will see more rather than fewer bridges with weight restrictions, with the backlog bill getting bigger all the time."

Swarkestone Bridge in Derbyshire, which is an ancient monument was also damaged by a lorry. Google Street View

There have been many incidents of lorries causing problems on bridges where they exceed the weight limit.

A historic bridge in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, was closed for months after it was driven over by a lorry more than 10 times heavier than the structure's weight limit in September last year.

A lorry driver was fined in July 2016 after he ignored eight warning signs before driving a lorry more than six times the weight limit over Swarkestone Bridge, Derbyshire, which is an ancient monument.

Lack of funding is blamed for the decline in bridge standards, according to the report with just 416 bridges expected to be restored in the next five years.

The cost of clearing the backlog of work on all bridges is estimated to be £3.9 billion, but councils are currently spending just an eighth of that per year maintaining their bridge stock.

Many of the 199 councils who provided data for the study said funding and skill shortages were the biggest challenges they expected to face in maintaining the structures over the next decade.

The survey was carried out in partnership with the national bridges group of voluntary organisation the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport.

Top ten councils with the highest number of substandard bridges