Co-op store takes steak off shelves due to shoplifting

Sign on empty shelf blamed 'deviants' who keep stealing meat from Plymouth store.

A branch of the Co-op in Plymouth is hiding steak. SWNS

A branch of the Co-op has been forced to hide steak from 'honest' shoppers because of shoplifters with a taste for the expensive meat.

Large signs were initially placed on a glass cabinet door and by the cashiers blaming 'deviants' who keep stealing the choice meat from the store in Plymouth, Devon.

Those notices have since been removed and replaced with a smaller and more tactfully-worded sign telling customers to ask a member of staff if they want to buy the meat.

Fed-up staff said the meat was being stolen almost daily with thieves brazenly walking in and grabbing it, before making a run for it without paying.

They said on some occasions they were taking so much there was little left for customers who genuinely want steak for dinner.

The Co-op notice, with some spelling errors, explaining the lack of steak. SWNS

One frustrated worker claimed local police had been alerted - but refuse to investigate such small value thefts.

The local neighbourhood police team said officers prioritise "repeat and prolific" offenders and rely on information from stores.

But they also questioned what security efforts were being made by stores who suffer from shoplifting thefts, such as security staff and the location of high-value items.

The Co-op said: "We take retail crime very seriously.

"We have temporarily removed these steaks from display in this store to deter theft and apologise for any inconvenience."