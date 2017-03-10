City worker jailed for killing friend with single punch

Alexander Thomson lashed out at Tom Hulme during a row about a shoe prank.

Attacker Alexander Thomson and victim Tom Hulme City of London Police / PA

A City worker who fatally punched a friend after his shoe was thrown out a car window has been jailed for three years.

Alexander Thomson broke down repeatedly as details of the assault, described by the judge as "arising out of trivial, friendly horseplay", were read out in court.

Members of 23-year-old victim Tom Hulme's family described how their lives have been "submerged in sadness and sorrow" since the tragic incident, which occurred in central London during the last August bank holiday weekend.

Judge Anthony Bate said the blow, struck by Thomson as he leaned forward from his seated position behind Mr Hulme in an Uber car after the victim had been dared to throw Thomson's shoe out the window, was an "isolated misuse of force whilst dis-inhibited by drink".

The Old Bailey heard recruitment consultant Mr Hulme, originally from Leeds, initially appeared to be fine and stepped out of the car to continue the argument with Thomson, but he then collapsed on the pavement.

He died in hospital the following day having suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Jailing Thomson, 33, from Clapham in south London, for manslaughter, the judge said the case differed from those "involving gratuitous unprovoked street violence".

A talented and intelligent young man had a promising life snatched away from him in early adulthood after you lashed out at him in a moment of drunken hot temper. You must live with that responsibility. Judge Anthony Bate

Thomson, who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, shut his eyes tightly as received his sentence.