Only man to win F1 and motorcycling world titles dies

ITV

John Surtees 'passed away peacefully' with family at his side at the age of 83.

John Surtees
PA

John Surtees, the only man to win the Formula One and motorcycle grand prix titles has died aged 83, his family has announced.

Surtees, who won the F1 title in 1964 to add to his 500cc motorcycle world titles from 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, "passed away peacefully this afternoon".

His wife Jane and daughters Leonora and Edwina were by his side.

The statement added: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our husband and father, John Surtees CBE.

John Surtees
PA

"John, 83, was admitted to St Georges Hospital, London in February with an existing respiratory condition and after a short period in intensive care he passed away peacefully this afternoon.

"His wife, Jane and daughters, Leonora and Edwina were by his side.

"John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.

"He was also one of the true greats of motorsport and continued to work tirelessly up until recently with The Henry Surtees Foundation and Buckmore Park Kart Circuit.

John Surtees
PA

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life.

"He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end.

"We would like to thank all the staff at St George's Hospital and The East Surrey Hospital for their professionalism and support during this difficult time for us.

"Thank you also to all of those who have sent their kind messages in recent weeks. Funeral details will be announced in due course."

