  • STV
  • MySTV

Driver jailed after killing child actor in police chase

ITV

Joshua Dobby mowed down Makayah McDermott, ten, and his aunt in London.

Josuha Dobby, pictured above left, has been jailed after ploughing into Makayah McDermott, pictured above right
Josuha Dobby, pictured above left, has been jailed after ploughing into Makayah McDermott, pictured above right PA

The drug addict son of a millionaire has been jailed for 12 years for mowing down a child actor and his aunt in a stolen car to evade police.

Convicted car thief Joshua Dobby, 23, was out on licence when he ploughed into Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rosie Cooper, 34, as they walked along Lennard Road in Penge, south London.

He stepped over the badly maimed body of another young child to make good his escape.

Dobby, who had 53 previous convictions dating back to the age of 13, admitted two counts of manslaughter and injuring the girl in August last year.

As he was sentenced to 12 years with a further three on extended licence, Makayah's grieving grandfather accused Dobby of treating his family as "worthless" and "expendable".

Dobby was out on licence when he ploughed in to 10-year-old Makayah McDermott
Dobby was out on licence when he ploughed in to 10-year-old Makayah McDermott PA

Grandfather Martin Cooper told how he watched helplessly as Dobby lost control and launched the car at his daughter and four grandchildren.

In a statement, he said: "On that day, I was there. I watched the car drive into and over all five members of my family.

"I watched as the driver of the car made no attempt to stop or apply the brakes and no attempt to swerve.

"In front of my eyes, my daughter Rozanne and my grandchildren all became worthless in the eyes of the man driving the car, a means to an end.

"They all became expendable and their only value was to create a scene of death and destruction, forcing the police to end their pursuit of him.

"For the sake of a day or two on the run, he sacrificed the life of my daughter and grandson, killing them and mutilating my granddaughter."

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash in Penge last August
Flowers were left at the scene of the crash in Penge last August PA

Dobby wept in the dock as prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC outlined the facts of the case.

On the afternoon of August 31 last year, the Cooper family were on their way to have ice creams and play on the swings.

Dobby was driving a black Ford Focus at three times the speed limit down one-way roads and jumped red lights before he lost control, hit a bollard and launched the car into the group.

He leapt out of the wreckage and fled on foot, leaving police officers to try desperately to save the victims.

Makayah died from 40 injuries and his aunt had 53 wounds while another young child suffered serious leg injuries.

Dobby was heard to shout: "I've killed her! I've killed her!" as he was pursued by police on foot.

After he was arrested, he said: "I was driving I admit it. I should have just stopped.

Dobby had 53 previous convictions dating back to the age of 13
Dobby had 53 previous convictions dating back to the age of 13 PA

"I don't want to go back to jail, now I might have killed innocent people."The court was played dramatic police dash cam footage of Dobby's erratic high-speed driving before the accident.

In a letter from jail, he told his girlfriend: "After all this shit, I swear by almighty God that I will never put another drug in my body. I take oath on that.

"Two people have lost their lives cos of my selfish f***ing actions and it all boils down to drugs.

"It should have been me that lost my life but it wasn't. I still have a life and I'm determined to do something with it for the sake of that child."

Giving evidence, Dobby admitted he was was "stupid and reckless" and had been coming down from smoking crack cocaine and heroin.

He was on his way to sell the stolen car for £300 to buy more drugs when he killed Ms Cooper and Makayah.

Dobby was on his way to sell the stolen car for £300
Dobby was on his way to sell the stolen car for £300 PA

He said: "I understand I have caused a lot of hurt and pain. I'm truly sorry for what I've done."

Mitigating, Tyrone Smith QC told how Dobby had a "fractured upbringing" with time in care and a "principal family member" also an addict.

Mr Smith told the court Dobby had been "dragged from pillar to post".

He said: "His upbringing can only be described as horrific. Those people responsible for parenting him failed in the most lamentable way to protect him from drugs, provide a safe and loving environment and maximise the positive aspects of his character."

His earliest conviction dated back to when he was aged 13 and Dobby had been stealing to feed his drug habit since the age of 14, even snatching necklaces from women's necks, the court heard.

At the age of 16, Dobby was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking, having crashed a car into railings with police in pursuit.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC also sentenced Dobby for 16 months concurrent for dangerous driving relating to an incident on August 26 last year on the A228 near Snodland in Kent.

He said the family had been left in "turmoil" and "overwhelmed by grief".

He took account of Dobby's life which was "unhappy and very difficult and not always of your own making" which contributed to "poor decision making".

But the judge found Dobby was a significant risk to the public in the future.

Even though Dobby did not have a driving licence, the judge further disqualified him from driving for 15 years.

Dobby shrugged at the family of his victims as he was sent down.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the circumstances of the crash on August 31 last year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.