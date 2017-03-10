Donald Trump's UK visit 'to be pushed back to autumn'

US president expected to make later trip as Queen hosts Spanish King in June.

Donald Trump and Theresa May. PA

Donald Trump's visit to the UK looks set to be pushed back into autumn after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen will host the Spanish King in early June.

The new US President was expected to arrive in either June or October - and officials are unlikely to try to shoehorn in two high-profile visits within the same month.

It follows suggestions that Mr Trump was happy to delay his official trip in the hope of avoiding a wave of protests.

The announcement from the Palace now strongly points towards an October visit from the President.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement that the Spanish monarch King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain would visit the UK between June 6th to 8th.

"The King and Queen of Spain will stay at Buckingham Palace," it added.

Prime Minister Theresa May had announced that Mr Trump would be given a state visit, during which he will be hosted by the Queen, while visiting the US leader.

The Sun newspaper reported last week that a provisional slot for Mr Trump's visit has been pencilled in from October 5 to 8.