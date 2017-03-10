  • STV
  • MySTV

Farmer walks free from court after shooting intruder

ITV

Kenneth Hugill, of Wilberfoss near York, was cleared of grievous bodily harm.

Kenneth Hugill was cleared of the GBH charge
Kenneth Hugill was cleared of the GBH charge Hull News and Pictures

A farmer who shot a convicted burglar in the foot when he intruded on his land wept after being cleared of grievous bodily harm.

Kenneth Hugill, 83, was defending his property when Richard Stables drove onto his land after midnight with a fellow convicted burglar in Wilberfoss, near York.

A jury of six men and six women took just 24 minutes to clear the pensioner.

Speaking outside court, Mr Hugill wiped away tears as he said: "I am very, very pleased, it is marvellous. I thought I should not have been prosecuted right from the start.

"I don't shock easily. I didn't feel it was justified. The court ordeal has not affected me much, but it was more my wife and daughter in law. I pulled the trigger because I thought the car was going to kill me."

Stables, 44, claimed he and a friend had driven a Land Rover Discovery onto the remote farm after getting lost on their way to Bridlington, East Yorks., for a "lamping" trip.

Father-of-three Mr Hugill, who has no past convictions, was woken by lights on his bedroom window and grabbed his shotgun before walking into pitch dark outside.

Kenneth Hugill with his wife Sheila outside court
Kenneth Hugill with his wife Sheila outside court Hull News and Pictures

He fired down the side of Stables' Land Rover Discovery car as it revved its engine and drove towards him.

Mr Hugill admitted firing the gun twice - once towards the 4x4 and another shot in the air, Hull Crown Court heard.

Stables said that the gun was fired without warning and thought his "foot had gone" as he got back into the car and sped off.

Mr Hugill's family revealed their home was surrounded by armed police and a helicopter as police believed they were holding a hostage - 15-hours after the shooting.

The family criticised both the police and the Crown Prosecution Service for their decision to prosecute an 83-year-old man defending his home.

The police took no further action against the two intruders who were questioned on suspicion of poaching and attempted diesel theft.

Stables gave evidence as a prosecution witness after the incident which happened in November 2015.

Mr Hugill, who has had two hip replacements and a heart-bypass operation, told police officers in interview that he acted in self-defence.

It is not the first time a farmer has been put on trial for defending his home. Tony Martin killed 16-year-old Fred Barras and wounded accomplice Brendon Fearon, 29, in August 1999.

Martin was jailed for life for murder at Norwich Crown Court in April 2000 - but later had his sentence reduced to five years for manslaughter.

He appealed against his conviction after claiming that his account was not put forward properly at trial.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.