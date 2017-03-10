Farmer walks free from court after shooting intruder

Kenneth Hugill, of Wilberfoss near York, was cleared of grievous bodily harm.

A farmer who shot a convicted burglar in the foot when he intruded on his land wept after being cleared of grievous bodily harm.

Kenneth Hugill, 83, was defending his property when Richard Stables drove onto his land after midnight with a fellow convicted burglar in Wilberfoss, near York.

A jury of six men and six women took just 24 minutes to clear the pensioner.

Speaking outside court, Mr Hugill wiped away tears as he said: "I am very, very pleased, it is marvellous. I thought I should not have been prosecuted right from the start.

"I don't shock easily. I didn't feel it was justified. The court ordeal has not affected me much, but it was more my wife and daughter in law. I pulled the trigger because I thought the car was going to kill me."

Stables, 44, claimed he and a friend had driven a Land Rover Discovery onto the remote farm after getting lost on their way to Bridlington, East Yorks., for a "lamping" trip.

Father-of-three Mr Hugill, who has no past convictions, was woken by lights on his bedroom window and grabbed his shotgun before walking into pitch dark outside.

He fired down the side of Stables' Land Rover Discovery car as it revved its engine and drove towards him.

Mr Hugill admitted firing the gun twice - once towards the 4x4 and another shot in the air, Hull Crown Court heard.

Stables said that the gun was fired without warning and thought his "foot had gone" as he got back into the car and sped off.

Mr Hugill's family revealed their home was surrounded by armed police and a helicopter as police believed they were holding a hostage - 15-hours after the shooting.

The family criticised both the police and the Crown Prosecution Service for their decision to prosecute an 83-year-old man defending his home.

The police took no further action against the two intruders who were questioned on suspicion of poaching and attempted diesel theft.

Stables gave evidence as a prosecution witness after the incident which happened in November 2015.

Mr Hugill, who has had two hip replacements and a heart-bypass operation, told police officers in interview that he acted in self-defence.

It is not the first time a farmer has been put on trial for defending his home. Tony Martin killed 16-year-old Fred Barras and wounded accomplice Brendon Fearon, 29, in August 1999.

Martin was jailed for life for murder at Norwich Crown Court in April 2000 - but later had his sentence reduced to five years for manslaughter.

He appealed against his conviction after claiming that his account was not put forward properly at trial.