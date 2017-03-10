  • STV
Science teacher who took viagra with student banned

ITV

Robert Roskelly, who taught in Leicestershire, let two teens stay at his home.

Teacher: Roskelly took drugs including Viagra (stock photo)
Teacher: Roskelly took drugs including Viagra (stock photo) PA

A science teacher who took drugs including Viagra with a secondary school boy has been banned from the classroom.

Robert Roskelly, 33, let two teens sleep over and also visited another's home where he sat on the bed as the youngster stood in his underpants.

He had befriended the boys on Facebook despite repeated warnings this was inappropriate and against school rules.

Roskelly, who had worked at Winstanley Community College in Braunstone, Leicestershire, from August 2006 until his resignation in December 2014, was banned from teaching for life.

He had worked at Winstanley Community College until December 2014
He had worked at Winstanley Community College until December 2014 Google Street View

A National College for Teaching and Leadership panel in Coventry found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.

Teacher panellist Mrs Kathy Thomson said that Mr Roskelly admitted Pupil A "consumed drugs in his presence including Viagra or a similar stimulant".

She said they were satisfied his behaviour "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".

She said: "Mr Roskelly was warned by his head teacher not to become friends with pupils or ex-pupils on Facebook and he did so nevertheless in contravention of a direct management instruction.

"Spending time alone with pupils either in their bedroom or at his own home was inappropriate.

"Finally, engaging in drug taking with Pupil C, and being present when Pupil A took drugs/legal highs such that Pupil A was taken ill as a consequence, was far below the standards expected of teachers.

"He admitted allowing Pupil A sleep overnight at his house, along with Pupil C whom he met through the boy's cousin, who was an ex pupil of the school on at least one occasion."

He also admitted giving Pupil C £80 and £20 so they could go to the cinema together.

Mrs Thomson said: "In addition, Mr Roskelly admits that he contributed money to purchase legal highs.

Roskelly will not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach owing to the serious nature of the case.

Decision maker Jayne Millions, on behalf of education secretary Justine Greening, added: "I agree with the panel when they state that they were not convinced that Mr Roskelly had shown sufficient insight into how far below the accepted standards his behaviour fell."

