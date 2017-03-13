Boaty McBoatface submarine to undertake first mission

The unmanned vessel is headed to explore the depths of the Antarctic's waters.

Boaty McBoatface is set to travel to the Antarctic. PA

An unmanned submarine christened Boaty McBoatface by the public is set to undertake her first mission in the icy waters of the Antarctic.

The mini sub was named after a poll to help decide the name of a new research £200 million ship was overtaken by pranksters.

Embarrassed officials at the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) overrode the wishes of the public, instead naming the boat Sir David Attenborough.

But they decided to pass the name to a smaller unmanned submarine instead.

Boaty is now set to investigate water flow and turbulence in the dark depths of the Orkney Passage, a 3.5 kilometre (2.17 miles) deep region of the Southern Ocean.

Boaty will carry out research in the depths of the Orkney Passage. AP

Her research could help scientists better understand changing water and wind patterns in the region and provide data that will help scientists predict wider climate changes long into the future.

Boaty will set sail from Chile on March 17, travelling together with the British Antarctic Survey research ship James Clark Ross.

The craft will be sent back and forth through a cold abyssal current that forms an important part of the global circulation of ocean water.