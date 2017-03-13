Man raped 81-year-old woman he followed from London bus

Anthony Roberts threatened to kill the pensioner during a 'vicious' attack.

Anthony Roberts faces years in prison Met Police

A man faces years in jail after admitting raping an 81-year-old woman he sat next to on a bus.

Anthony Roberts, 41, carried out the vicious attack last month after following the pensioner off of the vehicle in Balham, south London.

Having approached her from behind around 8.30pm on February 10, Roberts told the woman he had a knife and would kill her if she made any noise.

He then took his victim to a secluded area where he stripped and raped her before letting her go.

The victim returned home where she told family members about the attack, before being taken to hospital.

Roberts approached the woman on Balham High Road Google

Roberts, who had washed his clothes worn during the attack, was arrested the following day.

On Monday, Roberts, of Tooting, south London, pleaded guilty to kidnap and two counts of rape when appearing at Kingston Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Melissa Laremore: "Roberts is a very dangerous offender who subjected the elderly victim to a vicious rape."

She added: "I would like to pay tribute to the victim who has been extremely brave in assisting officers and providing descriptions of her attacker and the ordeal she went through, which helped us identify Roberts so soon after the attack.

"The trauma will undoubtedly stay with her, but I hope that she takes some comfort now that her attacker is off the streets."

Roberts will be sentenced on April 28.