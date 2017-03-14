  • STV
  • MySTV

School 'mortified' as DJ evening class turns into rave

ITV

More than 250 people descended on Rushcliffe School in Nottinghamshire.

The DJ class continued until 3am (stock image)
The DJ class continued until 3am (stock image) PA

An evening class for aspiring DJs at a school had to be broken up at 3.30am when it turned into a rave with 250 people.

Rushcliffe School, which regularly lets out its hall for external events including birthdays and meetings, had expected a small group to take part in the Saturday evening class between 7pm and 10pm.

Videos and pictures posted on social media showed young people partying with glow sticks and what appeared to be cans of Red Stripe lager.

The rest of the building was locked for the event and the hall was meant to be closed at the end of the session, organised by Field Sports Management.

Steve Lewis, head teacher at the Nottinghamshire school, told the Nottingham Post: "Sadly staff were not on site, the person was known to [Field Sports Management]. They were given the responsibility and that responsibility was placed in the wrong hands.

"There were 250 people and it lasted until 3.30am, and at one point the fire brigade got called out because the smoke alarm went off.

"We are absolutely mortified by it. It is nothing that the school would ever want to be connected with, or Field Sports Management. We are part of the community and want to support it and be good residents."

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman told ITV News: "Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 2am on Sunday (12 March 2017) following a report of an alarm being activated at Rushcliffe Comprehensive School.

"Officers are satisfied that no offences have been committed."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.