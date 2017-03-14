Dog thrown out back of van on to motorway near Gatwick

Police hunt for driver after 'cruel and distressing' incident on the M23.

A driver is being hunted by police after a dog was thrown out the back of a van - onto a busy motorway.

The lurcher cross was hurled from the van on the M23.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the shocking act of cruelty to come forward, which happened at around 4pm on March 2 on the northbound side of the busy motorway near Gatwick junction.

A passing motorist stopped to help the dog and Surrey Police then took her to a local vet where she was treated for two broken legs and other injuries.

The dog, who may never wag its tail again because of its injuries, is now recovering and being cared for by an animal charity.