Teenage kick-boxer dies after collapsing at Leeds fight

Scott Marsden received urgent medical attention during the English title bout.

Scott Marsden

A teenage boy has died after collapsing during a national kickboxing competition in Leeds at the weekend.

Scott Marsden needed urgent medical attention during an English title fight at Alexandra Mill in Morley on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he was said to be in a "critical condition" but it has now been confirmed that he has died.

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money to support Scott's family.

Fund raising appeal

Scott was a member of Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing in Sheffield.

The club posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday, which said training was cancelled until further notice.

It also said: "Everyone is still in shock as there were simply no signs to suggest the fight needed to be stopped.

"The referee stepped in to protect Scott as soon as he could, which meant Scott did not hit the canvas and was laid down and straight into recovery position.

"Scott was then taken to hospital to undergo tests and scans, where he is stable but not out of the woods."

Scene of fight

It added: ''In the meantime, please maintain your respect towards the privacy of the Marsden family.'

West Yorkshire Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances